Through towering pine forests, the road to Lake Baikal in southern Siberia winds past cemeteries where bright plastic flowers mark the graves of Russians killed in Ukraine. Far from the Potemkin paradise of Moscow, war is always visible.

On the eastern shore of the lake, 35-year-old Yulia Rolikova runs an inn. She is some 5,600 kilometers from the front lines, but the war resonates in her family. “My ex-husband wanted to go fight—she claimed it was her duty,” she said. “I told him, ‘No, you have an 8-year-old daughter and it’s a much more important duty to be a father to her.’

“People are dying there in the Ukraine for nothing,” he said.

He finally understood and stayed, he told me, with a look that said: Mine is just another run-of-the-mill Russian life. That is, the life of a single mother in a country with one of the highest divorce rates in the world, a nation mired in an inextricable war, fighting against a neighboring state that President Vladimir V. Putin deemed to be a fiction, where millions of Russians, like her, have ties of family, culture and history.

I spent a month in Russia searching for clues that might explain their nationalist plunge into unprovoked war, a conflict conceived in a flash, only to turn into a lingering nightmare. War, which has transformed the world as radically as the 9/11 attackshas now claimed 200,000 lives since February 24, 2022, roughly split between the two sides, estimate US diplomats in Moscow.

While traveling from Siberia to Belgorod, on Russia’s western border with Ukraine, I came across a country uncertain about its direction or meaning, torn between the glorious myths that Putin has cultivated and the daily struggle.

On the way I was met with fear and a fervent bellicosity, as well as a stubborn patience to endure a long war. I discovered that Homo sovieticus, far from disappearing, has survived in a modified form, along with submissive habits.

But I also heard ambivalent voices like Rolikova’s, along with some expressing outright dissent.

It was this restlessness, this impatience with the apparent incoherence of the war and with the insouciance of the privileged in Moscow and St. Petersburg, that formed the backdrop for the short-lived revolt led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group. at the end of June. It was not for nothing that he called his uprising the “march for justice.”

“Prigozhin’s revolt was a symptom of many social problems, but the way he advanced toward Moscow unhindered also demonstrated nervousness about whether all Army units would fight,” said Alexander Baunov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. “Putin clearly did not want to give an order to fire that he was not sure would be implemented.”

Yet after 23 years at the helm of Russia, 70-year-old Putin’s grip on power remains firm as fighting intensifies in southern and eastern Ukraine. He learned long ago that, as author Masha Gessen put it, “wars were almost as good as repressions because they discredited anyone who wanted to complicate things.”

He has always used war—in Chechnya, Georgia, and the Ukraine—to unite Russians in simplistic myths of nationalism and lead them to the simplistic conclusion that their increasingly repressive rule is so essential it must last forever.

In Moscow, a world away from Ulan-Ude, Western sanctions seem to have had little effect beyond stores like Dior, which have signs reading “Closed for Technical Reasons.”

The subway is immaculate; restaurants offering the popular Japanese-Russian fusion cuisine are bursting; people make contactless payments for most things using their phones; there is a ridiculous concentration of luxury cars; the Internet works flawlessly, as it does all over Russia.

Putin’s rule is all about reconstituting this imaginary Russian world, or “Russkiy mir,” a revenge-minded myth built around the idea of ​​an eternal Russian imperial and cultural sphere from which Ukraine—never to be forgave his decision to become an independent state — is an integral part.

Putin’s image is rarely seen in Moscow or anywhere else except on television. He rules from the shadows, unlike Josef Stalin, whose likeness was everywhere. There is no such thing as a leader cult of the kind favored by fascist systems. However, the mystery has its own magnetism. The reach of Putin’s power touches everyone.

‘Duty to country’

Five time zones from Moscow, a dilapidated Soviet-era coal-fired power plant spews smoke onto the corrugated steel roofs of modest wooden houses in Ulan-Ude.

Now this sleepy capital of Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, home to 400,000 and a center for aircraft and helicopter production that was closed to foreigners during the Cold War, finds itself embroiled in yet another war against the West, the roots of which lie in the disintegration of Lenin’s Soviet Union.

Alexander Vasilyev, a 59-year-old economist, was about to return to the distant front for the second time. “I fight out of duty to the country,” he said. “Our grandparents traveled to Berlin in 1945 to make sure we didn’t have an enemy Country next to us. We will not allow the United States to install that.”

The centenary of the Republic of Buryatia was celebrated on May 30 at the ornate Ulan-Ude Opera House under a ceiling frescoed with Soviet planes with red stars and a Soviet flag emblazoned with Lenin’s image. Governor Alexey Tsydenov spoke for half an hour, praising the 39,000 Buryats who died in World War II. He then honored eight local soldiers from the current war already elevated to the status of “Hero of Russia.” The entire theater rose to its feet to applaud the pinning of medals on the lapels of three of these heroes, as well as on the lapels of several veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

It was a perfect picture of the unlikely fusion of the two wars that Putin has tried to craft.

“Today, a new generation is once again playing the role of conquerors of Nazism,” Tsydenov declared. “Our Army will win. During all stages of history there were those who wished us ill. But we overcame all the obstacles.”

‘tower of silence’

To get to the Moscow office of Dmitry Muratov, the Nobel Prize-winning editor of the shuttered independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, one must pass the office of Anna Politkovskaya, assassinated by the Putin regime in 2006 for her reporting on Russian abuses. against human rights in Chechnya.

His typewriter sits on his desk, along with his glasses and notes and a book with a title that sums up Putin-era impunity: “History of an Unfinished Investigation.”

Muratov, 61, sits in an office with a photograph of Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader now reviled by many Russians, who rejected communism in favor of free speech, free enterprise and open borders.

The last 17 months have seemed like a funeral march. The government closed Novaya, along with most of the independent media, shortly after the war began. A branch of the newspaper, Novaya Gazeta Europe, is now published in Riga, Latvia. Muratov stayed in Russia, a country “where the truth is now a crime”, as he put it.

Those who speak the truth are in prison.

“We are the suffocated society,” Muratov said. “Russia has become a tower of silence.”

I asked Muratov what led Putin to his reckless invasion of Ukraine.

“He developed an absolute contempt for the West,” Muratov said. “All these leaders and politicians would come to Moscow and go to Politkovskaya’s grave in the morning, and talk about human rights with representatives of civil society, and then go to see Putin and sign deals for oil and gas.

“After they left, Putin would buy them—former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, former French Prime Minister François Fillon—everyone was happy to take Putin’s money. So he concluded that all this Western talk about values ​​was rubbish.”

In Muratov’s view, Putin also came to another conclusion: Western powers had taken advantage of a period of post-Soviet Russian weakness to undermine the glory of the Red Army that had fought its way to Adolf Hitler’s Berlin in 1945. Indeed, the West he had insulted the 27 million Soviets lost in the war, including Putin’s older brother. His father was seriously injured.

The West did so by expanding NATO east towards Russia’s borders, a broken promise in Putin’s view.

“So Putin decided to win the Second World War already finished,” Muratov said. “He Resolved to protect the outcome of that war. That is why we are told that we are fighting against the Nazis and the fascists.”

new state ideology

For Putin, the war has expanded in character, becoming the culmination of a war of civilizations against the West. It may take place in the Ukraine, but Moscow’s enemies lie beyond.

The United States, Europe and NATO are now consistently identified as sources of “absolute Satanism”, in the recent words of Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

Being ideological, war is doubly inextricable. “Currently there are no grounds for an agreement,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told me. “We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future.”

The anti-Western tirade has reached spooky proportions and Putin’s Russia is hurtling towards a new official ideology of conservative values.

This anti-Western ideology is based on the Orthodox Church, the homeland, the family and the “priority of the spiritual over the material”, as stated in Putin’s decree on spiritual and moral values ​​issued in November.

The enemy, he proclaims, is the United States and “other hostile foreign states,” bent on cultivating “selfishness, permissiveness, immorality, the denial of the ideals of patriotism” and the “destruction of the traditional family through the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations.

If the West was portrayed during the Cold War as the terrifying home of ruthless capitalism, now it is, as Russia sees it, the home of sex swings, drag riots, barbaric gender debates and an LGBTQ+ takeover. .

By insisting, against all evidence, that Ukraine is a nation ruled by fascists and Nazis, and by suggesting that the West wants Ukraine to be yet another home of gender-transitional moral decay, Putin has successfully turned a war of aggression into a war of aggression. defensive, essential to save Russia from those who try to shred its physical and moral fabric.

Just before Gorbachev’s death, on August 30, 2022, Muratov visited his friend as he lay in a Moscow hospital. The condition of the Soviet leader who decided to free the Russians was serious. There was a big TV in his room. Over and over again images of shelling in Ukraine were played. As Muratov left the room, he heard Gorbachev say: “Who could be happy about this?”

ROGER COHEN

The New York Times