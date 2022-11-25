The first date of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 came to an end and we can now start to do the math thinking about the round of 16.
We review what the crossovers would be like for now.
The Netherlands opened with a 2-0 victory over Senegal and is the leader of group A, while Wales drew 1-1 with the United States and is second in group B.
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in the debut and occupies second place in group A tied on points with the Netherlands, while England thrashed Iran 6-2 and leads group B.
Two possible surprises in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia gave the coup and beat the Argentine team leading group C, while Tunisia tied with Denmark in group D.
Poland began by drawing with Mexico and for the moment occupies second place in group C, while France beat Australia 4-1 and showed that it is a candidate despite injuries.
Two teams that can give us a great game in the round of 16. Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 and is the leader of group E, while Croatia tied with Morocco and is now second in group F. It would be the same duel we saw in the round of 16 in the last Euro Cup.
Japan was another of the surprises in the group stage and beat Germany so that they would now pass second, while Belgium suffered to beat Canada.
Brazil is one of the candidates and would play South Korea. Be careful that Uruguay could occupy the position of the Koreans and get second in group H,
Duel of two tough teams: Switzerland and Portugal debuted winning and could face each other in the round of 16.
