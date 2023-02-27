For the fifth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Arsenal de Sarandí surprised at the Monumental Stadium and won 2-1 against River Plate: Martín Demichelis’s team began winning with José Paradela’s goal and seemed to have everything under control, but Lautaro Guzmán and Luis Leal twisted history in the complement.
The unexpected bump generated debate and jokes on social networks: the memes on Twitter were not long in coming and they had Franco Armani as their main focus, for the penalty and also for the back pass received by Agustín Palavecino, who failed to deliver and caused the goalkeeper to foul.
There was also ridicule for Martín Demichelis, who carries the burden of configuring a good operation and results after the successful management of Marcelo Gallardo.
Finally, comparisons arose between the humble Arsenal del Moncho Ruiz and the English Arsenal led by Mikel Arteta, one of the entertainers of this edition of the Premier League. We review the best memes and reactions on Twitter.
River was left with nine units, three of the leaders Lanús (who will play against Racing this Monday), San Lorenzo, Talleres and Defensa y Justicia, and precisely their next rival will be Frank Darío Kudelka’s “Garnet”.
#River #Arsenal #lived #Twitter #criticism #Demichelis #surprise #defeat #home
Leave a Reply