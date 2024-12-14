His victims have between 10 and 14 years and something in common: their love for a famous online video game that stands out for its violence. Although it is marketed for those over 18 years of age, this game is one of the most popular among children who spend hours fighting in a scenario in which weapons are the protagonists. In addition, it allows private chats that a 26-year-old pedophile arrested this week by the Civil Guard took the opportunity to deploy their networks. It was in this space, a priori safe, where the investigator made contact with the first of his known victims, a 12-year-old minor from the Pontevedra town of Cambados who broke the ice of a fruitful investigation.

Sources in the case told ABC that the complaint from the parents of this child, when finding sexual photographs and videos on his mobile phoneput them on the trail of what was happening. The complaint, specifically, states that “her son sent nude photos and sexual content to a person who appeared to be an adult. All this in exchange for ‘skins’, which are improvements in this video game» introduces the agent in charge of the investigations. From there the investigation begins and, pulling the thread, the team of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Cambados discovers that four other minors from the same group of friends had started a virtual relationship with this adult, and were in the same situation. The pedophile’s modus operandi was repeated. «He contacted them in the chats, he gained their trust, and as a result of having gained that friendship he proposed things to them. “Climbing steps, a little more each time,” they delve deeper into the case.

Analyzing the conversations that the children had with the adult, the Civil Guard detected that these requests were made camouflaged, through a kind of toll that the man had baptized as the ‘Ritual’. When a minor wanted something, such as an improvement in the game that must be paid for with a bank card, the pedophile accepted, but after compensation. “It was a way – they say – of not giving names to those requests so that they would not seem so abrupt.” I was wrapped up in it, but mentioning that key word in the conversation “the minors already understood what he was referring to” and what they should do. The codes, they insist, became so clear and internalized that sometimes by asking them for an image “in socks” the children already knew that it implied that they should be “only” in socks. The photographs were the first step in a climb in which the awardsand also the compensation, were increasing.

Through conversations with the minors of this group of friends, the members of the Armed Institute identified the adult, a twenty-something resident of Almería, whose phone was tapped. In that first dump of information, a dozen more victims appeared throughout Spanish territory, so the man’s arrest was ordered. In all cases the recruitment was carried out in the same way, without any of those affected having raised the alarm. What’s more, some of the minors already identified came to recognize that the imprisoned He gained not only their trust, but also that of their parents.to whom he posed as a ‘virtual friend’ who helped them with their schoolwork.









A ‘virtual friend’

In cases where the families were not aware of this relationship, it is the agents who are contacting them to reveal what happened and inform them of their right to initiate legal action. «We are in the process of contacting all parents, informing them of what has happened. and that they know that there is an open judicial procedure in which their children could be victims of various crimes,” the Civil Guard states.

The accused was placed in provisional detention after being brought to justice and awaiting members of the Technological Research Team of the Pontevedra command They have just dumped the computer material, still in the process of analysis due to the large number of files located. These data will be vital to know the details of the case and clarify some of the suspicions of the agents, who are clear that The investigator even met with some of the victims in trips that he would have made outside the province in which he resided.

There are even indications that apart from the virtual prizes with which he tried to win over the children, I took advantage of these in-person appointments to give them iPhones, computers, and designer sneakers.. It is also believed, based on some of the intercepted conversations, that he spent the night with some of them in the hotels where he was staying. On his mobile phone, already analyzed in its entirety, the agents recorded a multitude of videos of sexual content, including images starring very young children, even babies.