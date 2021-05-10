Although with the end of the state of alarm the regional perimeter closure and the curfew fall, other restrictions still continue in a very similar way to the one that existed before May 9. This is the case of occupation in private vehicles and public transport. The Local Police of Murcia informs that the measures that were established in the order of April 28 will continue in force until June 10, unless the Community decides to make some variation before that date, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

Private transport



– Private vehicles may circulate with all its occupants if they are cohabitants. In this case the mask is not mandatory.

– If the travelers are not living together, you can travel at 50% of its capacity. In vehicles with an odd number of seats, the occupancy is rounded up, so that, for example, in a five-seater car, up to three people can circulate. The mask is mandatory as long as one of the occupants is not living together.

– In vans and vans with a single row cabin, up to two people may travel sitting separately, keeping the safety distance.

– As for motorcycles and mopeds, all seats can be occupied as long as passengers wear gloves as mandatory.

Public transport



In public transport a 80% occupancy both in urban and long-distance intercity vehicles with all their occupants seated. If the passengers circulate standing, the Local Police of Murcia informs that two people can be placed per square meter. The mask is mandatory in all cases.