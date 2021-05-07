In the midst of the legal chaos after the first responses of the justices to the regional decrees and waiting for what the higher courts of justice still have to say and the Supreme Court, which will have the last word, predictably from a A couple of weeks, the autonomous communities have already made public the restrictions that they will abolish or maintain as of this Sunday, when the state of alarm wanes.

Andalusia



Andalusia will end with the perimeter closure of the community and with the curfew. The number of people who can meet in homes will not be limited either. In addition, it will allow the hospitality sector to open until 00:00 and will be the first community to reopen nightlife: pubs and discos will be able to work until 2 in the morning.

Aragon



Aragon eliminates the curfew and the perimeter closure and will only maintain the confinement of the municipalities that currently have it, among which are Calatayud, Tarazona and Jaca. There are no changes in the hours for hotels and businesses: they may open until 10 pm in the areas with the least incidence and until 8 pm in the rest.

Asturias



Asturias will end the curfew and the regional perimeter closure. Nor will municipalities be closed and the Government is considering asking for judicial endorsement to close only neighborhoods or councils if the incidence soars in them. After the end of the state of alarm, the closing hours of the hotel business are extended until 1 in the morning.

Balearics



The Balearic Government is one of those that this Friday found the legal support of its superior court of justice for the measures it wants to maintain after the end of the state of alarm, which include the curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., controls for entry into the Community, limitations on meetings and capacity restrictions in places of worship.

Canary Islands



The Government of the Canary Islands wants the higher court of justice of the community to endorse the maintenance of some measures once the state of alarm subsides tomorrow: curfew, control in ports and airports and the rest of the restrictions that are in force on each island according to the level of alert in which they are.

Cantabria



With the end of the state of alarm, the curfew and the perimeter closure decline, although the Cantabrian Government opens the door to take specific measures for municipalities with high accumulated incidence if it has the endorsement of justice. All establishments will have to close at 10:30 p.m., except for pharmacies and other essentials.

Castilla la Mancha



In Castilla-La Mancha, the curfew and perimeter confinement of the community will decline tomorrow, Sunday, although the regional government was in favor of maintaining the first measure. In addition, it is studying the possibility of increasing the number of people that may be in hospitality establishments from 6 to 10, a decision that will be made today.

Castile and Leon



Castilla y León eliminates the curfew and the perimeter confinement of the community and sets the closing time of the hotel business at 00.00. The regional government assures that it will respect the ‘covid traffic light’, agreed in the Interterritorial Council, and will close the interior of bars in towns with incidents greater than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Catalonia



The Government rules out maintaining the perimeter closure and the curfew, but it does want to limit the meetings to six people and the capacity for religious acts, which is currently set at 50%, which, in principle, will require judicial endorsement . In addition, as of Monday, the hours of the hotel business are extended until 11 pm.

Ceuta



Ceuta eliminates the perimeter closure and the curfew. In addition, the closing hours of the establishments are established at 00.00 hours, the capacity of the bars will be 30% indoors and 75% on terraces (consumption in the bar is not allowed) and the prohibition of smoking in the street If the distance is not respected, it now becomes a recommendation.

Valencian Community



The TSJ of the Valencian Community has endorsed the regional government to set the curfew between 00:00 and 6:00, allow a maximum of ten people in social gatherings in public and private spaces and limit the capacity to 75% in places of worship , but only until May 24. The community does remove its perimeter fence.

Estremadura



It will be one of the first communities to end the perimeter closure: it did so this Friday at 00:00, while the curfew, which this weekend is delayed until 00:00, will decline on Sunday. In the hotel industry, a capacity of 50% is established inside the premises, with tables for up to six people.

Galicia



Galicia will eliminate the curfew and the regional perimeter closure from 00:00 on Sunday except in the five municipalities that are currently at ‘extreme risk’ (with the incidence above 500 cases). For these localities, Galicia will request the judicial guarantee that allows it to maintain curfews and perimeter closures.

Madrid



“There is not enough coverage to limit fundamental rights.” With this maxim, the Community of Madrid announced yesterday that starting at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday it abolishes the curfew and ends the limitations of the meetings. All this apart from the fact that the regional Executive has not considered at any time to perimeter the community.

Melilla



Melilla will abolish the curfew at 10 p.m. that has been applying since October 2020 and the travel ban, but wants to maintain the limitation of meetings, private and public, to a maximum of six people (currently there are four) and also the limitation hours in hospitality and commerce and capacity in religious centers.

Murcia region



The Murcian Government will finally choose to lift the perimeter closure, as it originally intended, and the curfew will not continue as it has until now, but will be replaced by a limitation of non-essential activity from midnight to 6:00 a.m. , you can be in the street, but the bars will be closed.

Navarre



The Foral Community will be one of those that, in principle, will have to be aware of the judicial decisions, since it intends to maintain the curfew between 23 and 6 hours. However, it ends with the perimeter closure. In addition, the Navarrese Government recommends limiting meetings in homes to a maximum of six people from two coexistence units.

The Rioja



The perimeter closure of the community and the curfews are finished, although the hotel industry will close at 00.00. It is recommended that meetings do not exceed six people, the maximum capacity in commercial establishments and markets will be 75% and 50% inside the hotel industry (without limits outside).

Basque Country



The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country yesterday overturned the proposal of the autonomous government to maintain the perimeter closures, the curfew and the maximum limit of people from Sunday after the decay of the state of alarm, considering that the autonomous legislation does not allow the restriction of fundamental rights.