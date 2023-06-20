Monterey He is defining his squad for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. the directive of striped has focused on renew some players before bringing reinforcements; In this sense, the albiazul club managed to extend the contract of Jesús Gallardo. The next players on the list were celso ortiz and Maximilian Meza.
Meza has a contract with the Sultana del Norte team until December 2023, so the negotiations to reach a new agreement can still be extended. However, The directive worked at forced marches to renew Ortiz, whose relationship ended on June 30 of this year.
In a recent press conference, the 34-year-old Guaraní retainer said he was happy and proud to have renewed with Monterrey.
“The idea is to continue and try to help where it touches me. I think that as the teacher has said well, we each have to fight and well, we already saw that the last championship did not reach us with the hierarchy and well I think that now we have to put it in more”
– Celso Ortiz in conference
Celso Ortiz took the opportunity to send a message to the Monterrey fans and promised to redouble his efforts to achieve the long-awaited goal in the 2023 Apertura.
Regarding whether he will continue as captain of Rayados in the next tournament, Ortiz indicated that there are several elements in the squad that can take on this responsibility and that Fernando Ortiz, the club’s new coach, will be in charge of making that decision.
