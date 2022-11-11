Club Deportivo Guadalajara’s attack suffered a lot in the Apertura 2022 tournament with the absence of Jose Juan Macias due to his injury, the rojiblanco team was weakened and his quota of goals decreased.
After this situation, the Sacred Flock was reinforced with Santiago Ormenowho was fighting for the position with the youth squad Angel Zaldivar. However, neither of the two players could make a difference in the team’s offense.
Fortunately for the team Veljko Paunovićthe youth goalscorer is getting closer to his return to the playing fields and he will surely want to earn a place in the eleven of the new strategist in the new Era that the Guadalajara institution will start in Clausura 2023.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Through his social networks, the rojiblanco youth player showed a video in which he is seen working at the pitch level, where he is not seen suffering any pain, so he gives good feelings about his recovery on the way to the start of Clausura 2023, which It will start on January 5.
However, it must be considered that he still has a long way to go to be optimally, but it is good news for the chivahermanos to see him touch the ball, in the first instance his recovery was expected until March 2023, so he would return a little before the middle of the regular phase, although with these advances an early rehabilitation is not ruled out and that he can return between January and February.
#recovery #José #Juan #Macías #prior #Clausura
Leave a Reply