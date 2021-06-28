In Barcelona there are two key pieces for the season that comes that they will start it with doubts due to respective injuries. Is about Marc André Ter Stegen and Ansu Fati, two players whose performance at the club has always escaped criticism, but who have not been able to escape from physical problems.
The German goalkeeper was going to be a fixed with your selection for this Eurocup. However, he decided have knee surgery at the end of the season with his club. He underwent a patellar tendon operation in Sweden and a priori will be almost three months off. A knee that has already given you problems in the past and that in this course made him miss several games.
The normal thing is that it reappears in August but miss all preseason, making it difficult for the league to start. Your current alternate in the position, Net, will almost certainly abandon the club in this market, so Barcelona is presented a problem for the first matches of the course. Will you trust him current third goalkeeper, Iñaki Peña, or will he sign another goal?
The one of Ansu Fati is more worrying. More than anything, because of everything that has complicated his injury. The boy was injured from meniscus of his left knee in November 2020, and since then all the operations that had been done had gone wrong. Three in all, without his joint recovering.
Until last May, when he was subjected to a fourth. It is expected that this will be the final one, and that after this ordeal the knee of the Spanish international answer once and for all. If everything goes well at last, Ansu should be ready to start the preseason already with the azulgrana team, and to be able to debut in the league normally, 9 months after his injury.
