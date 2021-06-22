The Eurocup and the Copa América of football are being celebrated and how could it be otherwise, Real Madrid has contributed a good number of players to the national teams. While others more famous like Ramos, Marcelo or Asensio have been left out, the majority of white starting players have been called up and are being important for their teams. Let’s go over how each one is doing.
He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he is showing it at the European Championship. He has kept his team almost unbeaten despite Belgium’s poor defensive strength. Even so, Roberto Martínez’s men have qualified as first to the next round and have not lost a match.
Argentina’s three successes and two errors in the tight victory against Paraguay for the Copa América
Argentina classified to the quarterfinals of the Copa América: possible dates and matches in the final phase
Hazard played his first full game since 2019 yesterday. The Belgian international has gone from less to more in the tournament, being dosed by the coach, and it seems that now he has managed to recover it for the cause. The madridistas will be very aware of their next match.
The French central is being the commander of a period defense in France. They tied the game against Hungary but it is the favorite team to win the Eurocup, they will have to prove it against Portugal.
The Madrid forward had not been called up with France for 6 years. He has not had much success, but he is an incomparable player and will give his best.
The Croatian is being the best player on his team, and practically the only one who is saved from the bad image that the Croatian national team is giving. They still have a chance to qualify.
The German midfielder is the owner of the German midfield. The Germans started with an unfortunate defeat against France but they took it out on Portugal with a near perfect match, both from their attackers and their midfielders and are already close to qualifying for the next round.
The brand new signing of Real Madrid has captained Austria for the first time within a round of 16 of the Eurocup, even producing goals, despite being a defender. Now they hope to continue making history against Italy.
The Madrid midfielder is one of the leaders of Brazil, which is already showing that it is the favorite to win the Copa América with several victories.
Vinicius is not being very important to the canarinha, since in his position he has players of the stature of Neymar. But the young winger has gone to the tournament to learn and improve with the best.
Militao’s season deserved a reward and that has been the start with Brazil in the back row, where he is performing at a high level, as he has done in Madrid.
Uruguay is being one of the disappointments of the Copa América, since it seems to have lost the grip that characterized it. Valverde is starting, but heeled a band does not bring out the best of himself.
