WhatsApp last details in the development of a successful function in social networks, such as Facebook or Instagram, which will allow users who can react to messages via emojis.

Multiple messaging platforms already allow this option, such as Messenger, Slack or Instagram. WABetaInfo You have had access to the first versions of this new WhatsApp feature.

The first to spread this feature, as usual, was the WABetainfo site specialized in filtering the news that users will later see reflected in the messaging service.

According to the published images we can see how the reactions will be seen within a conversation. Basically a bubble will appear under each message with the emojis that you have previously chosen.

WABetainfo published the leaks of the next reactions that will reach the messaging app.

If WhatsApp follows the same method as Instagram, to react to messages you will have to press and hold the message for a few seconds and then choose any emoji from the list of those available.

WABetaInfo also details that you can react with any of the available emojis, both on iPhone and Android, in private and group conversations.

In this sense, it is important to know that reactions to messages are not anonymous, so in a group chat, people will know who reacted and with what emoji.

So far, WhatsApp did not give clues about when the reactions with emojis will be available for all users of mobile devices. The safest thing is that it will first be launched in the Beta version of the instant messaging application for those users registered in the application’s test program.

New emojis



Recently, the messenger made official the list of new emojis that are incorporated into the platform in the remainder of 2021.



The 37 new emojis approved by Unicode.

With no confirmed release date, it is known that it was approved by the Unicode Consortium, in charge of coordinating the development of the Unicode standard, and will consist of 37 new emojis that will be added to the arrival of version 14.0 of their Unicode Emojis.

Melted face Face with eyes open and hand over mouth.

Face with open eyes.

Waving face.

Dotted line face.

Face with diagonal mouth

Face holding back tears

Right hand (with skin tone variants)

Left hand (with skin tone variants)

Palm down (with skin tone variants)

Palm up (with skin tone variants)

Hand with crossed index finger and thumb (with skin tone variants)

Index pointing at viewfinder (with skin tone variants)

Hands making a heart (with skin tone variants)

Handshake (with skin tone variants)

Biting the lower lip Person with crown (with skin tone variants)

Pregnant man (with skin tone variants)

Pregnant person (with skin tone variants)

Troll Coral

Lotus

Empty nest

Nest with Eggs

Beans

Pour liquid

Jar

Slide

Wheel

Ring

Buoy

Hamsa

Mirror ball

Low battery

Crutch

X-rays

Bubbles

Identification card

Equal sign

With information from La Vanguardia.

SL