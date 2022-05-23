Monterrey urgently needs a striker. The team from Monterrey suffered in this tournament due to the lack of scoring instinct of their nines. Vincent Janssen has not lived up to expectations since his arrival in Liga MX and Rogelio Funes Mori is going down in his goalscoring performance. After the failure in the Club World Cup and Clausura 2022, the Rayados board is already working to shore up the squad for the next semester.
One of the players that most attracts the attention of the albiazul board is José Manuel López, a Lanús player. The 21-year-old striker is Monterrey’s goal for the 2022 Apertura. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the letter from the soccer player from San Lorenzo is valued at a figure of 8.8 million dollars.
According to local media, the Monterrey board has its eyes firmly on the promising Argentine striker, however, an obstacle in the negotiation would be the amount of money that Lanús would request to let him go. According to a report by Heraldo Radio Monterrey, the directors of the garnet team seek to sell López for a figure between 10 and 12 million dollars.
During the last semester, José Manuel López played 17 games (League Cup, Copa Sudamericana and Copa Argentina), adding seven goals and two assists.
In Clausura 2022, Rogelio Funes Mori played seven games and scored three goals. Janssen played 15 games and only scored one goal. Rayado urgently needs a striker.
