The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich hopes to have a competitive team for the next tournament and if the reinforcements that are sounding are confirmed, the royal team will have one of the most competitive in Liga MX, not counting the returns of the players who have been out due to serious injuries since the last tournament.
The Rayados starters and substitutes for Clausura 2023
Jordi Cortizo and Omar Govea would be the first reinforcements for the albiazul team for the next tournament, however they would join the returns of Joao Rojas and Duván Vergara who had serious injuries last tournament. Apart from the fact that Vucetich’s team suffered the losses of Celso Ortiz and Rodolfo Pizarro.
Therefore, the starting lineup for Rayados would be made up of: Esteban Andrada; Steffan Medina, Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Duván Vergara, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza; Rodrigo Aguirre Y German Berterame.
While in the bench of substitutes the following names would be found: Joao Rojas, Erick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Cardenas, Edson Gutierrez, Daniel Parraplus the young reserve players that the technical director considers giving them a chance in the first team.
Taking into account the losses already before Celso Ortiz, Rodolfo Pizarro adding those of Matías Kranevitter and those of César Montes who started in the 3 group stage matches in the Qatar 2022 World Cup having good performances.
It should be noted that so far the possible signings are in development, and in the coming days we would have confirmation of the rumors that have been made, and although there is time left for the start of the tournament, which will begin in January, those directed by Rayados will fully materialize in the team’s preseason.
