The 2023/24 season has only just begun in Europe’s big leagues, but the race to see who succeeds Erling Haaland and becomes the next Golden Boot winner has been underway for some time.
Let’s remember that there are several leagues that are already in full competition such as the Norwegian league or the Lithuanian league that are halfway through the championship.
At the moment, this is how the first places to win the award for the top scorer in Europe 2023/24 are:
The player from the Faroe Islands plays for his country’s Ki Klaksvik, and is the top scorer in the championship thanks to his 15 goals. At the moment he is ranked 5th in the race for the Golden Boot.
Currently, and with 11 goals on his personal account, Bard Finne is the top scorer for his team, SK Brann of Norway.
In third place is another player from the Norwegian league, Faris Moumbagna, who in the 18 games that have been played in the Eliteserien has scored 12 goals.
In the second position we have a regular in these classifications such as Amahl Pellegrino. The Norwegian striker has already scored 14 goals with Bodo Glimt, and we will surely see him at the top of the table for several months.
Currently in the ranks of Montpellier, Akor Adams is the one who leads the classification of the top scorer in Europe. The striker scored 15 goals with Norwegian Lillestrom, and at the start of Ligue 1 he has two goals with the French team.
|
Player
|
goals
|
Points
|
1st – Akor Adams (Lillestrom SK and Montpellier)
|
17
|
26.5
|
2nd – Amahl Pellegrino (Bodo Glimt)
|
14
|
twenty-one
|
3rd – Faris Moumbagna (Bodo Glimt)
|
12
|
18
|
4th – Bard Finne (SK Brann)
|
eleven
|
16.5
|
5th – Páll Klettskard (Ki Klaksvik)
|
fifteen
|
fifteen
|
6th – Zlatko Tripic (Viking Stavanger)
|
10
|
fifteen
|
7th – Mathias Oyewusi (Zalgiris Vilnius)
|
fifteen
|
fifteen
|
8th – Marko Regza (Riga FC)
|
fifteen
|
fifteen
|
9th – Joao Paulo (Kairat Almaty)
|
14
|
14
|
10th – Andrej Ilic (FK RFS)
|
14
|
14
|
Player
|
goals
|
Points
|
Season
|
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
|
36
|
72
|
2022/23
|
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
|
35
|
70
|
2021/22
|
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
|
41
|
82
|
2020/21
|
Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
|
36
|
72
|
2019/20
|
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|
36
|
72
|
2018/19
|
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|
3. 4
|
68
|
2017/18
|
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|
37
|
74
|
2016/17
|
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
|
40
|
80
|
2015/16
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
|
48
|
96
|
2014/15
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)-Luis Suárez (Liverpool)
|
31
|
62
|
2013/14
|
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|
46
|
92
|
2012/13
|
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
|
fifty
|
100
|
2011/12
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
|
40
|
80
|
2010/11
