In addition to the great match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in front of 90,000 people for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the day brings three other very important and hard-fought matches that we will tell you about here.
Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich meet today at 4:00 p.m. to settle the pass to the semifinal. The French team won a 2-1 away win last week, thanks to Katoto’s brace. For Bayern discounted Bühl, from a direct free kick.
For its part, on Thursday, March 31, Wolfsburg and Arsenal will face each other from 1:45 p.m. The teams did not take advantage in the first leg, where they tied 1-1. Both teams are former champions of the Champions League and do not want to miss the opportunity to get into the semis.
Tomorrow but from 4:00 p.m., Lyon and Juventus close the quarterfinals, where the Italian team leads by one goal after beating the French club 2-1 at home. However, Lyon know this Cup too well, they have already won it seven times.
