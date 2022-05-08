The group zone of the Professional League Cup has come to an end and it has been confirmed how the quarterfinals will be played.
The matches will be on the field of the best ranked teams: Estudiantes, Boca, Racing and River.
Racing was one of the best teams in the group stage and finished undefeated. He will face Aldosivi, who went from highest to lowest and who qualified thanks to other results. The team from Palermo accumulates three consecutive losses.
River finished in second position and will host Tigre at the Monumental. Those of Victoria come from losing with Boca 2-0 and they don’t arrive in a good way either: they accumulate four games without knowing the victory.
One of the best matches of the quarterfinals. Boca is in the best moment of the semester and will face Defense and Justice, which gave priority to the League Cup over the South American. Match that will be in the Bombonera.
Students won their group and was one of the best teams of the semester, but they will have a very tough rival. It will be a clash of styles with Argentinos Juniors, whose coach is Gabriel Milito.
