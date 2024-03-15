This afternoon the draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 took place. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and the 8 teams that managed to get through the round of 16 already know who will be their next rival in the tournament. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn.
Which teams managed to qualify for the quarterfinals?
In total, there are 8 teams that qualified for the quarterfinals after overcoming the two-legged round of 16 tie. Thus, the 8 teams that we will see in this round of the Europa League are: Benfica, Milan, Marseille, West Ham, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Liverpool.
2023/24 Europa League quarter-final pairings
– 1: AC Milan vs Rome
– 2: Liverpool vs Atalanta
– 3: Leverkusen vs West Ham
– 4: Benfica vs Olympique Marseille
How does the quarterfinal draw work?
In this round of the competition the draw is already pure and does not have any type of conditioning. Therefore, teams from the same country or who previously met in the group stage can face each other.
When are the 2023/24 Europa League quarterfinals played?
The quarter-final tie will be played over two legs. The four first legs will be played in the same week, on April 11.
The return matches will be played the following week, on Thursday, April 18.
Semifinal pairings
– Semifinal 1: Winner 4 vs Winner 2
– Semifinal 2: Winner 1 vs Winner 3
When will the Europa League semi-finals be played?
The semi-finals will also be played over two legs. The first leg will be played on May 2, while the return matches will be a week later, on May 9.
When and where will the end of the 2023/24 Europa League be played?
The final of this edition of the Champions League will be played on Wednesday, May 22 at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.
The order of the finalists will be Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 2.
