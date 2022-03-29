By now, chances are you have already heard about the new service of PSPlus what Sony will be offering to its users in the coming months. One of the things worth noting is that Latin Americathe Japanese firm adjusted its prices and this is how they will be compared to other territories.

Even though in the Mexico PlayStation Store we continue to pay with dollars, for this new service Sony it did adjust the prices according to each territory, and in the case of Latin AmericaYes, they will be considerably cheaper. Here is a comparison with the prices in United States.

PlayStation Plus Essential

– Latin America

$6.99 monthly / $16.99 quarterly / $39.99 annually

– United States

$9.99 monthly/ $24.99 quarterly/ $59.99 annually

PlayStation Plus Extra

– Latin America

$10.49 monthly / $27.99 quarterly / $66.99 annually

– United States

$14.99 monthly/ $39.99 quarterly/ $99.99 annually

PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe for Latam)

– Latin America

$11.99 monthly / $31.99 quarterly / $76.99 annually

– United States

$17.99 monthly/ $49.99 quarterly/ $119.99 annually

*In this case, it is worth noting that PS3 games will not reach our territory because there is no coverage for cloud gaming in Latin America by Sony.

As you can see, there is a considerable price difference if we compare it with a territory like United States. The interesting thing about all this will be knowing how the price of the category will be adjusted Premium once he cloud gaming I already got to Latin America.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that they are not bad at all, and I think it is definitely striking that prices have been adjusted for each territory. Perhaps having so many categories can be confusing for the user, but hopefully this is not the case.

Via: PlayStationBlog