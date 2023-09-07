The dreaded date announced by sonythe day on which the prices of the service would rise Playstation Plus. We were hoping it wouldn’t happen, especially since the official site gave no hint or warning about this impending change even yesterday. And because the reaction of the fans after the increase plan was made known was complete rejection, to the point of asking for the resignation of Jim Ryan. But no, unfortunately, just today the change in prices is already reflected on the official page of PlayStation.

The reason that sony has cited for this decision is its commitment to continue to provide “high-quality games and value-added benefits” to its consumers. Although the company has expressed its intention to improve the quality of the offer, fans are not happy with the latest titles that have come to the platform and even strongly criticized the games that will be available this month.

Next, the new prices of the service are detailed playstation plus:

Playstation Plus Essential

1 month – $6.99 USD

3 months – $16.99 USD

12 months – $54.99 USD

Playstation Plus Extra

1 month – $10.49 USD

3 months – $27.99 USD

12 months – $93.99 USD

PS Plus Deluxe

1 month – $10.99 USD

3 months – $27.99 USD

12 months – $106.99 USD

This increase in prices could generate debate and discussion in the gaming community of PlayStationas some will question whether the added benefits and games offered justify these changes.

However, sony hopes players will continue to enjoy their service playstation plus and find value in planned improvements. The company promises to continue offering high-quality gaming experiences and hopes to keep its loyal user base. Let’s see how the community responds.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: People, do you want to make a change? Stop paying for bad service.