This Saturday, June 17, 2023, the price of the dollar was located at a total of 17.08 units which represents a drop in value of -0.15% compared to the last 24 hours or yesterday’s close.

According to Grupo Monex’s analysis, at the opening of the American session, the Mexican peso erases part of the advance established earlier and is positioned as one of the currencies of emerging countries that presents fewer losses against the dollar.

The Mexican currency operates stable, around the level of yesterday’s closing, after the weekly unemployment data in the United States showed that the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits for the first time increased in the last week, which eclipsed a modest increase in retail sales figures.

Price of the dollar buy and sell – Saturday June 17

Affirm – Buy: 16.20 Mexican pesos Sell: 17.60 Mexican pesos

Banco Azteca – Buy: 16.40 Mexican pesos Sell: 17.49 Mexican pesos

Banco Base – Buy and sell: 17.00 Mexican pesos

Banorte – Buy: 16.00 Mexican pesos Sell: 17.40 Mexican pesos

BBVA – Buy: 16.44 Mexican pesos Sell: 17.34 Mexican pesos

Citibanamex – Buy: 16.54 Mexican pesos Sell: 17.50 Mexican pesos

Scotiabank – Buy: 15.40 Mexican pesos Sell: 19.40 Mexican pesos