This Thursday, October 5, 2023, during the tenth month of the year, the price of the dollar in Mexico registers an increase, this after for several weeks the dollar touched 16 Mexican pesos and although it recently rose again to 17 pesos, it is now is getting closer and closer to returning to 18 pesos.

Since last year the Mexican peso and the American dollar maintain a rhythm of rises and falls, where the peso has remained strong, sometimes leading the dollar, however, the US currency It has also resisted and continues to fight.

According to the information about the exchange rate provided by the web portal Eldolar.infothis day the price of the dollar has risen again to 17 Mexican pesos, a barrier at which it has remained since the beginning of the year.

The price of the dollar on the national average according to the indicated portal opened the day in $17.8328 Mexican pesos the unit, as well as that the purchase value is appreciated in $17,456 and the sale price is appreciated in $18.2096which means a slight increase in the value of the US dollar, after it reached 16 Mexican pesos in the exchange rate.

Likewise, the aforementioned website reports that the dollar registers a slight decrease in the exchange rate, compared to the last day of yesterday. 0.22%which is equivalent to 0.039 of a drop in the day, while the figures in the week respond to 2.88%equivalent to 0.50 likewise, which the monthly outlook positions with positive numbers at a percentage of 2.89% equivalent to 0.50.

It is important to note that the price of the dollar and other international currencies will have effects and will be driven or displaced by values ​​and trades at a global level. In this, global pressures can be seen, such as inflation, the power of each currency in external markets, the conflicts that remain in various nations, as well as the value that banking institutions offer within the country and outside of it due to the currency of exchange.

Price of the dollar in Mexico

The dollar is quoted at $18,017 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), according to Wednesday’s fix.