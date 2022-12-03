Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico begins the day this Saturday slightly increasing its value against the Mexican peso. The green ticket It maintains a difficult streak in which it is constantly losing value, which rises again in a day or several in a row, and then returns to position yourself below of the 20 Mexican pesos.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Saturday December 3 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed in a national average value of $19.2639 pesos Mexicans the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $18.9284 and of sale at $19.5995which represents a slight increase in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar registers an increase again from -0.08%which is equivalent to -0.0149 of a rise in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.12%, equivalent to -0.02, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with negative numbers a percentage of 0.08% equivalent to 0.02.

It is important to highlight that the dollar price, As well as that of other international currencies, it will always be affected by the global values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each entity bank offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national overview of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $19.3422 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico