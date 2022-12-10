Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico remains low compared to the Mexican pesoalthough the closing of this Friday the green ticket managed to recover its value and rose a few important tenths, at the beginning of the day this Saturday, the us currency fell again and lost the advantage he had achieved against the National currency.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Saturday December 10 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed in a national average value of $19.6601 pesos Mexicans the unit in national average, while the value of buy at $19.3037 and sell at $20.0166which represents a slight fall in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar falls again of -0.01%which is equivalent to -0.0014 of a drop in the day, while the figures for the week respond to 2.06%, equivalent to 0.40, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of 2.15% equivalent to 0.41.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $19.6732 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $19.8192 pesos this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico