Mexico. – East friday december 9 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico did not register changes in the cost at the national average level, none of the ‘red’ or ‘green’ gasoline, presented some increase or decrease in valuenor did he present it Diesel. It should be noted that these changes in value can be appreciated to state and municipal leveldue to logistics costs.

Today the national average price is maintained as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $21.64 on the other hand, the red or (Premium), is appreciated in $23.8, Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.54 pesos per liter of fuels.

We recommend you read:

It is important to remind users that the gasoline pricemay present a variation depending on the location in the country, this given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by mexican statewith the objective that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price of the country.

We recommend you read:

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $22.08

Premium $24.6

Diesel $23.54

New Lion:

Magna $22.61

Premium $24.99

Diesel $23.67

Jalisco:

Magna $22.19

Premium $24.6

Diesel $23.64

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.2

Premium $24.13

Diesel $24.14

Lower California:

Magna $20.78

Premium $23.62

Diesel $22.45

Chihuahua:

Magna $19.89

Premium $22.52

Diesel $23.24

Coahuila:

Magna $21.34

Premium $24.06

Diesel $23.7

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $21.91

Premium $24.03

Diesel $23.76

Michoacan:

Magna $21.89

Premium $24.04

Diesel $23.75

Guanajuato:

Magna $21.66

Premium $24.31

Diesel $23.55

Gentleman:

Magna $20.78

Premium $23.13

Diesel $22.87

Mexico state:

Magna $21.54

Premium $24.94

Diesel $23.27

Puebla:

Magna $20.99

Premium $23.15

Diesel $23

Veracruz:

Magna $21.5

Premium $23.41

Diesel $23.3

Warrior:

Magna $22.73

Premium $24.26

Diesel $24.26

Tabasco:

Magna $21.5

premium $23.12

Diesel $23.15

Yucatan:

Magna $21.82

Premium $23.56

Diesel $23.81

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.44

Premium $24.11

Diesel $24.13

Chiapas:

Magna $21.78

Premium $23.54

Diesel $23.54

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), where you will find more information.