Sevilla’s current situation is not easy at all. Many of the team’s fans have ended up turning their backs on him, the club is in a difficult financial situation, and qualifying for the national league championship doesn’t help at all.
Today December 29 at 18:00 from the Fibes II building will kick off what will be one of the most publicized and controversial shareholders’ meetings in the entity’s history.
José María del Nido will fight for the presidency while José Castro’s intention is to maintain his position as president of the Seville team. It will take place at the Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses of Seville.
It is clear that Sevilla’s situation must change radically, and that is why this shareholders’ meeting will be held so urgently. What is decided during the time they are together could change the immediate future of one of the most important clubs in the entire nation for better or for worse.
In 2019 José María del Nido signed an agreement whereby he would receive a large amount of money in exchange for his actions within the club allowing José Castro to remain in power until 2023. Del Nido’s intention is to end said agreement and return to the presidency of Seville.
In the economic section, the Sevillian team must present losses of 25 million euros, which added to the accumulated losses in previous years will reach 66 million.
