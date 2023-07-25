The result of the polls for the general elections this Sunday, July 23, have left a much more clarifying reality in the Senate, where the PP has strengthened its absolute majority, than in Congress, where everything is open for the future inauguration of the Prime Minister. If the PSOE candidate, Pedro Sánchez, finally gets the endorsement to continue in La Moncloa, the PP has a code that could be key to the development of a legislature in which majorities are tight: its 143 senators out of the 266 that make up the Upper House represent a safeguard that will shape each law or major decision that -also- must go through that hemicycle.

Although it is intended as a chamber for the second round, or for reviewing the regulations that come out of Congress, some of the major decisions that have marked the last legislatures have been taken in the Senate, such as the intervention of the State in Catalonia with article 155 of the Constitution, where the role of the senators was crucial.

Composition of the Upper House Elected in general elections By regional designation CHOSEN IN ELECTIONS GENERAL ELECTED BY APPOINTMENT AUTONOMOUS for every million inhabitants Of the territory Composition of the Upper House Elected in general elections By regional designation CHOSEN IN ELECTIONS GENERAL ELECTED BY APPOINTMENT AUTONOMOUS for every million inhabitants Of the territory Composition of the Upper House Elected in general elections By regional designation CHOSEN IN ELECTIONS GENERAL ELECTED BY APPOINTMENT AUTONOMOUS for every million inhabitants Of the territory Composition of the Upper House ELECTED BY AUTONOMOUS DESIGNATION ELECTED IN GENERAL ELECTIONS for every million inhabitants Of the territory

The formula with which the Senate chamber is formed is very different from that of Congress. The upper house is thought of as a chamber of territorial representation of the autonomous communities. For this reason, a part of their seats are chosen directly in the general elections and another proportion through the designation made by the different autonomous parliaments.

In the general elections this Sunday, 208 senators were at stake, who are elected with salmon-colored ballots. Specifically, four posts per province, plus those of the islands. The formula is for the election of senators based on the highest number of votes obtained. The D’hont law of majorities does not apply. The other 58 senators that complete the plenary come from the appointments made by the autonomous parliaments: each region corresponds to one senator for every million inhabitants. For this reason, there are territories that increase the number of seats that correspond to them depending on the evolution of demography.

The Upper House acts as a counterweight to the Congress of Deputies, from which all legislative initiatives arise (with the exception of the projects of the Interterritorial Compensation Fund). When a law is approved in Congress, it must go to the Senate to be validated, modified or vetoed.

01 See also Cartagena B flies to the 'playoff' Congressional Acts Review

A law is passed in Congress Goes to the Senate to be validated, modified or vetoed days (urgent processing) To veto a law, an absolute majority is required. For amendment, simple majority If the Senate vetoes or amends a law, it goes back to Congress. Congress has the last word A law is passed in Congress Goes to the Senate to be validated, modified or vetoed days (urgent processing) To veto a law, an absolute majority is required. For amendment, simple majority If the Senate vetoes or amends a law, it goes back to Congress. Congress has the last word A law is passed in Congress Goes to the Senate to be validated, modified or vetoed days (urgent processing) To veto a law, an absolute majority is required. For amendment, simple majority If the Senate vetoes or amends a law, it goes back to Congress. Congress has the last word A law is passed in Congress To veto a law, an absolute majority is required. For amendment, simple majority days (urgent processing) If the Senate vetoes or amends a law, it goes back to Congress. Congress has the last word Goes to the Senate to be validated, modified or vetoed

The senators have a fixed term to carry out this work: two months in an ordinary way or 20 days if it is an urgent procedure. Although this is where the president of the Upper House can play the tricks that he considers necessary within the law to postpone or speed up the deadlines. That is to say, a popular president of the Senate would be a kind of China in the shoe of a hypothetical coalition Executive when it comes to implementing the laws. In the end, they would end up being approved, but part of the processing times.

To veto a law, the Senate needs to do so with an absolute majority; but if it is a question of including amendments (specific changes) to a standard, only a simple majority is required. Whatever happens in the Upper House, all the rules return to Congress, where they do have the last word in the Spanish legislature.

02 Key role in state budgets

Of the entire legislature, the four most important laws of any Government are those of the General State Budget Project. In fact, the rejection of this norm has caused the fall of several Executives (the last, that of Pedro Sánchez in 2019) and the electoral advance. Once the Budgets are approved in Congress, they go to the Senate, like any other law. But the Upper House can submit amendments to modify items of spending under very strict conditions: for each item of spending that changes, the rest of the spending in that same part of the Budget must be modified to make it fit. Once again, the processing and its times are key, depending on what the presidency and the senate committees (in the hands of the PP) decide to expedite the public accounts for the following year in a timely manner. The negotiation with the groups itself can cause unexpected changes for Moncloa.

03 See also Almost fictional stories the 155

Article 155 of the Constitution had been a taboo subject in Spanish politics since 1978, sometimes aired when there was a regional dispute. But in 2017, with the independence referendum in Catalonia, the Government of Mariano Rajoy activated it: it is about the possibility of the State intervening in a community to force it to adopt the necessary measures to comply with the law. With an Executive more conditioned by ERC and Junts, and their notices of self-determination and voting, the Senate controlled by the PP would have the key to activate this mechanism. Of course, it would have to do so if the Government requests it. And it must approve this action with the absolute majority of the plenary session, as happened six years ago with the pact between the PP and PSOE to apply it due to the drift of the ‘procès’.

04 Dissolution of municipalities

The Senate is also the competent chamber to endorse the dissolution of a council (for breaching certain laws), if requested by the Council of Ministers. In the Upper House, a general commission of the autonomous communities must make a report on the dissolution proposed by the Government. One of the most striking cases in this matter was in 2006 the dissolution of the Marbella (Málaga) town hall for “management seriously harmful to the general interests” that led to the accumulation of scandals in the mayoralties of Jesús Gil and Julián Muñoz.

05 Agreements between communities

Among the interventions authorized by the Senate is also the power to pronounce previously or exclusively for certain measures such as a cooperation agreement between two autonomous communities. In this case, the power of the Upper House is the same as that of Congress. Among the usual controversies on this issue are the pacts between the Basque Country and Navarra, sometimes questioned by PP, which now has the majority of senators to authorize these inter-territorial pacts.

06 Election of other State bodies

See also Said Palao and Aleska Zambrano celebrated their daughter's birthday with Alejandra Baigorria of the 12 magistrates of the Constitutional of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) The Ombudsman, together with the Congress, in agreement or with an absolute majority of the Senate of the 10 members of the RTVE board of the 10 members of the advisory council of the Data Protection Agency of the 9 members of the Observatory of Military Life of the 2 members of the Transparency and Good Governance Commission of the 12 magistrates of the Constitutional of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) The Ombudsman, together with the Congress, in agreement or with an absolute majority of the Senate of the 10 members of the RTVE board of the 10 members of the advisory council of the Data Protection Agency of the 9 members of the Observatory of Military Life of the 2 members of the Transparency and Good Governance Commission of the 12 magistrates of the Constitutional of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) The Ombudsman, together with the Congress, in agreement or with an absolute majority of the Senate of the 10 members of the RTVE board of the 10 members of the advisory council of the Data Protection Agency of the 9 members of the Observatory of Military Life of the 2 members of the Transparency and Good Governance Commission of the 12 magistrates of the Constitutional of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) The Ombudsman, together with the Congress, in agreement or with an absolute majority of the Senate of the 10 members of the RTVE board of the 10 members of the advisory council of the Data Protection Agency of the 9 members of the Observatory of Military Life of the 2 members of the Transparency and Good Governance Commission

One of the issues that remained pending with the early dissolution of the Cortes by Pedro Sánchez after the municipal elections was the appointment of magistrate Alfredo Montoya (he resigned for health reasons) whose vacancy has yet to be filled in the Constitutional Court, and which corresponds to the Senate. His election was extended until June 20, when the chambers had already been dissolved. The Senate is responsible for the appointment of four of the 12 Constitutional magistrates. It is also attributed by law to other appointments in the Judiciary or RTVE council, among other public bodies. This election may also complicate the objectives of a hypothetical Sánchez government with an absolute popular majority in the Senate.