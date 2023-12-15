This week Cruz Azul has made official the arrival of Iván Alonso to the ranks of the machine as the club's new sports director. However, the announcement has taken longer than expected, since the reality is that the Uruguayan manager has been carrying out his duties within the team in the country's capital since a couple of weeks ago, although now he can be pointed out 100% as the person in charge of the new sports project.
Alonso's announcement comes for a reason, the signings within Cruz Azul are about to be closed starting next week. In the last few hours it has been rumored that one of the signings would be the young Heriberto Jurado, linked to La Noria for weeks, however, it seems that at the moment everything is still far away since journalist David Espinosa from FOX Sports points out that the transfer Not only is it not closed, but in recent days the negotiations have cooled significantly.
The insiders closest to Cruz Azul confirm that as of today, the signing of the young man from Necaxa is not closed, according to the machine's directive and the Mexican's legal environment. There was talk of an agreement of 4 million dollars for 80 percent of Heriberto's letter, however, this would be far from closed.
Other signings that are very advanced in Cruz Azul would be Gonzalo Piovi, a defender with the quality to be a center back or winger on the left sector, and Guillermo Anselmi, who will take over the technical direction of the team.
