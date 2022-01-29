A new round of South American Qualifiers has come to an end and there are only three dates left for the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup to be confirmed. Brazil and Argentina are the only ones that have already secured a place and several teams are fighting for the remaining places.
In third place was Ecuador with 24 points. Gustavo Alfaro’s team added an important point against Brazil and was five points away from the playoff positions. Except for a catastrophe in the next meetings, everything indicates that they will have their place.
Peru was fourth and for now qualifies directly. Gareca’s National Team achieved a historic victory against Colombia and added 20 points. In playoff is Uruguay, which took all three points from its visit to Paraguay and has 19.
How is the table? Colombia was left with 17, Chile with 16, Bolivia with 15, Paraguay with 13 and Venezuela with 10. Next Tuesday a new date will be played and there are many expectations to know how they will reach the last double day.
Brazil (36 points)
Argentina (32 points)
Ecuador (24 points)
Peru (20 points)
Uruguay (19 points)
Colombia (17 points)
Chile (16 points)
Bolivia (15 points)
Paraguay (13 points)
Venezuela (10 points)
