Group H of the World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful so far. Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana for only two places in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Portugal vs Uruguay was the match that closed the group. Before the start of the game, the numbers in the classification table were as follows: Portugal leading with 3 points and a difference of +1, Ghana in second position with one more game, three points and 0 goal difference. Uruguay in third place with only 1 point and 0 goal difference, and finally South Korea with 1 point and -1 goal difference.
That is to say, whatever happened in Portugal vs Uruguay, at least one place was going to be decided on the last day. Uruguay raised a scurrilous party. Two lines of three players to try to repel all of Portugal’s attack. With this they looked for the counters and exploited the spaces as they could, but the defense of Portugal was splendid. Cristiano intervened in Bruno Fernandes’s goal, bothered Rochet and made them get the three points and qualify for the round of 16.
Portugal: 6 points – classified
Ghana: 3 points +-0
South Korea: 1 point – 1
Uruguay: 1 point -1
The clashes of the last day will be: South Korea vs. Portugal and Ghana vs. Uruguay. Uruguay’s options to pass right now are not that complicated either. They have to wait for Portugal to beat Korea and for them to beat Ghana.
