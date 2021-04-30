This Wednesday the latest polls that may be published on the elections in the Community of Madrid on May 4 were published. Those polls keep the PP first (which is around 41% of the votes), followed by PSOE (21%), Más Madrid (16%), Vox (9% -10%), Unidas Podemos (7%) and Ciudadanos ( 4%). Below we offer the latest prediction of EL PAÍS from the polls published.

Before, it is convenient to look at the trends of the last days. On the right, the only movement is a slight decrease in Citizens – which moves away more than 5% and reduces their options of achieving representation – but on the left there is a clearer one: the PSOE has lost 5 or 6 points since March, while that More Madrid rises from 11% to 16%.

The result of the elections depends on a duel between two percentages: the sum of votes of PP and Vox (which is around 50%) and that of PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos (45%). The gap has narrowed from six to five points in recent days, but the left still needs to surprise the polls to win. Those three points that have to change blocks, in essence, determine the chances of victory for each one.

The prediction of seats

The graph below represents our estimate of seats based on average polls. The PP would be around 59 deputies, followed by PSOE (30), Más Madrid (23), Vox (13), Unidas Podemos (9) and Ciudadanos (0 probable result; 2 on average).

To make this estimate we use a statistical model and simulate the elections 25,000 times, as explained by the methodology at the end of the text. The model is fed by soundings and incorporates a key piece of information: its historical success. In Spain, polls deviate from the result by about two points per game, on average, and it is not uncommon for them to make errors of three or more points with one. That is why it is important to know how accurate you are when making predictions.

It is easy to see the uncertainty that still surrounds these elections. For example, according to our calculations the most likely outcome of the PP is 59 seats, but its 90% probability range ranges from 49 to 69 seats. In other words, one out of every twenty times we would see the PP above (or below) that band. The case of Ciudadanos is also striking: the probability that it will win seats is only 20%, but if it does, it will win seven seats, so that on average it will achieve two (although that exact result is impossible).

The key: who will win the majority

The main advantage of having a prediction model is that it allows you to attribute probabilities to different outcomes, something that polls cannot do on their own. This allows us to answer the fundamental question of these elections: What parties have the option of adding the 69 necessary deputies? The graph shows the summary:

7 out of 10 times (71%) there will be a right-wing majority (PP and Vox). In the 25,000 simulations, that’s how often the two parties add up the 69 seats they need. The solitary majority of the PP occurs 1 out of every 20 occasions (6%).

1 out of 6 times (16%) there will be a majority of the left (PSOE, MM and UP). It is the probability that the polls are wrong in that direction and enough that there is a turnaround.

1 out of 10 times (9%) Citizens will be decisive. It is the combined probability of two events: (1) that Cs exceeds 5% of votes (20% probability), and (2) that their seats need them right and left.

And… in 1 of 25 times there will be a tie. As the assembly distributes an even number of seats, it may happen that PP-Vox and PSOE-MM-UP tie at 68 seats.

What does this data mean? The above figures are probabilities: those that each majority has to occur. They say a majority of PP and Vox is the most likely outcome, but it’s important not to mistake that for a certainty. On the contrary, this type of forecast can be interpreted as a warning: the polls say that the right is a favorite, but when in the past they were as sure as now about something, they ended up being wrong 20% ​​or 30% of the time.

Another way of looking at it is to imagine a tree of alternatives. Out of every 100 possible futures, the numbers above say how many the right wins and how many the left wins. What we do not know is which of those futures will be ours.

Finally, I have calculated the probability of other varied situations, such as More Madrid being ahead of the PSOE, that the PP has an absolute majority or that Vox does not win seats.

Subscribe here to the Kiko Llaneras ‘newsletter’ where he analyzes and explains current events with data and graphs.