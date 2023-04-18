Last weekend the 15th day of the Clausura 2023 ended. With only two dates to be played in the regular phase of the contest, the general table has been taking shape and the teams will throw all the meat on the spit in these two remaining games to be able to position yourself better in the competition.
So far, the overall leader is Rayados de Monterrey, who is still in the lead with 34 points and has direct access to the next round. The next three are America (30), Toluca (28) and Chivas (28)these clubs would also have secured their ticket to the Big Party of the competition.
If the regular phase ended at this moment, the teams that would go to the playoffs would be Lion (26), Pachuca (25), tigers (22), Blue Cross (twenty-one), Saints (19}, saint Louis (18), Atlas (17) and cougars (17). These squads would face each other to define who are invited to the league.
Undoubtedly, two of the most attractive games would be between León vs. Pumas, and Pachuca vs. Atlas, the latter recalling one of the most recent Mexican soccer finals.
For its part, Tigres vs. San Luis, the wide favorite would be the team from the north, while Cruz Azul vs. Santos would also remember the final in which the cement team ended with championship malaria.
At this time the clubs that would be left out would be Queretaro (17), Puebla (17), Tijuana (fifteen), Necaxa (14), juarez (14) and Mazatlan (7).
This is how the playoffs would be played in Mexican soccer if the Aztec competition came to an end at this time.
#playoffs #played #Liga #tournament #ended
