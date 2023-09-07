The controversy with the kiss of Rubiales Jenni Hermoso is still hotter than ever. The achievement achieved by the soccer players after beating the English team in that final was marred by the gesture that Luis Rubiales had with the soccer player of the national team. After having disabled him for three months, now comes the most serious; They request one to four years in prison for Rubiales for “having committed an act of sexual assault.”
Laia Codina in Catalonia Radio He explained how they experienced it from the inside: “In the end, really, we don’t find out a little about everything inside the locker room. Because with the celebration, the family goes down to the grass and you don’t really know what has happened. You know that people He’s talking about something, but you’re not sure what. We got to the locker room and started watching the news, but when we really realized the seriousness of what had happened, and not just Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni, but the gesture she had next to the Queen. When we are really aware of everything that happened is on the bus, when one of the veterans told us: “Hey girls, what has happened is very serious. It is unacceptable and we have to condemn it because in the end It’s just an abuse of power by the boss with a player who could have been any of us.”
After the complaint filed by the CSD in the TAD did not end up fluctuating, since they did not consider the president’s act as “very serious,” all that remains is to act through criminal proceedings. Rubiales has to stop being the president of the RFEF, because his actions have not been in accordance with his job position, but from there to being a sexual offender there is a big step. Four years in jail for that action is nonsense.
