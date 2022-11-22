Wednesday, November 23, 2022
This is how the player from Arabia was left after the violent clash with his goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
clash saudi arabia

This was the clash between the companions of Saudi Arabia.

This was the clash between the companions of Saudi Arabia.

Yasser Al-Shahrani had to undergo emergency surgery. He could miss the rest of the World Cup.

Despite the win against Argentina, the players Salman Al Faraj and Yasser Shahrani They could miss the rest of the World Cup after being injured during Tuesday’s game.

The first, who is also the capital of the green hawks, was replaced in tears at the end of the first half due to a knee injury. “It will be very difficult for our captain Salman to play another game in the World Cup. But we have a group of 26, they all work well, they are prepared,” explained Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard of France.

For his part, the defender al shahrani, with a swollen face, was taken out on a stretcher after being hit by his goalkeeper’s knee at the end of the game (90+9). “We will see exactly how Yasser Al Sharahni’s shock is. He is a very important player for us,” said the coach. He would have a fracture in the jaw and facial bones, according to the media of the Middle Eastern country.

“The most important thing is not knowing who is going to replace himis to be prepared for each game as if it were our debutwe have to forget this game,” he added.

Saudi Arabia thus pays a high price for its historic victory against Argentina. Their next duel against Poland and the last against Mexico on November 30. At the moment, they are the leaders of group C.

SPORTS WRITING

