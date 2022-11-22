This is how the player from Arabia was left after the violent clash with his goalkeeper

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This was the clash between the companions of Saudi Arabia.
1) Image captured from futboltrotters / 2) EFE
This was the clash between the companions of Saudi Arabia.
Yasser Al-Shahrani had to undergo emergency surgery. He could miss the rest of the World Cup.
November 22, 2022, 05:28 PM
Despite the win against Argentina, the players Salman Al Faraj and Yasser Shahrani They could miss the rest of the World Cup after being injured during Tuesday’s game.
The first, who is also the capital of the green hawks, was replaced in tears at the end of the first half due to a knee injury. “It will be very difficult for our captain Salman to play another game in the World Cup. But we have a group of 26, they all work well, they are prepared,” explained Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard of France.
For his part, the defender al shahrani, with a swollen face, was taken out on a stretcher after being hit by his goalkeeper’s knee at the end of the game (90+9). “We will see exactly how Yasser Al Sharahni’s shock is. He is a very important player for us,” said the coach. He would have a fracture in the jaw and facial bones, according to the media of the Middle Eastern country.
This is how Yasser Al-Shahrani was left, the Saudi Arabian footballer 🇸🇦 who collided with his goalkeeper. He had to have emergency surgery pic.twitter.com/ln3QQgcxaw
— Juan Manuel D’Angelo (@futboltrotters) November 22, 2022
“The most important thing is not knowing who is going to replace himis to be prepared for each game as if it were our debutwe have to forget this game,” he added.
Saudi Arabia thus pays a high price for its historic victory against Argentina. Their next duel against Poland and the last against Mexico on November 30. At the moment, they are the leaders of group C.
SPORTS WRITING
November 22, 2022, 05:28 PM
