Friday, June 9, 2023
This is how the ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league will be played in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league will be played in Colombia


close

Titans of Barranquilla
Photo:

Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Titanes de Barranquilla is the great favorite to win the title.

With the victory of Cafeteros de Armenia against Cimarrones del Chocó (69-67), on Thursday night, they were defined the ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league in Colombia.

The ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league

The quarterfinals of the Wplay Basketball League will be played as follows:

1A vs. 4B (Key 1), 2A vs. 3B (Key 3), 1B vs. 4A (Key 2), and 2B vs. 3A (Key 4).

Leaving the most winning team standing in a three-game series that will define the next semifinalists (this instance also The one who wins two matches out of three will be defined).

Titanes and Team Cali will open the contests this Saturday, June 10, in Cali territory, from 8:00 p.m.

SPORTS
*With information from the Professional Basketball Division (DPB).

See also  In Trieste and Sassari the recoveries. Cremona and Fortitudo ko

