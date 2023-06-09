This is how the ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league will be played in Colombia

With the victory of Cafeteros de Armenia against Cimarrones del Chocó (69-67), on Thursday night, they were defined the ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league in Colombia.

The ‘play-offs’ of the basketball league

The quarterfinals of the Wplay Basketball League will be played as follows:

1A vs. 4B (Key 1), 2A vs. 3B (Key 3), 1B vs. 4A (Key 2), and 2B vs. 3A (Key 4).

Leaving the most winning team standing in a three-game series that will define the next semifinalists (this instance also The one who wins two matches out of three will be defined).

Titanes and Team Cali will open the contests this Saturday, June 10, in Cali territory, from 8:00 p.m.

*With information from the Professional Basketball Division (DPB).