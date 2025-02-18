02/18/2025



When the CRJ900 flight, a Bombardier plane operated by Endeavor Air and from Minneapolis, posed its landing train on A snowy Pearson Airport, in Torontosurely none of his eighty passengers thought that a few seconds later they would be hurrying through the emergency door of an aircraft turned on its roof.

However, for reasons that are still unknown, Delta Air Lines’s plane ended up in this surprising position and with both wings torn from rennet. «It’s quite soon. It is very important that we do not speculate. What we can say is that The landing floor was dry and there were no cross wind conditions», Explained the airport firefighters, Todd Aitken.

The landing operation ended with 18 injuredall hospitalized except one, and three of them in serious condition. «A child was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries. A man of about 60 years and a woman of about 40 were also seriously injured, ”said an emergency spokesman.

“Suddenly we were face down”

Some of the passengers had cold blood, or unconsciousness, to record the evacuation of the device with their mobile phones. Among them he was who shared the surprising images on the social network Instagram.









In the images recorded in the first person by Koukov You can see your output of the injured apparatus, helped by a flight assistant which tries to order the exit of the passengers. Already outside the plane you can also see the surprised travelers, stunned before an aircraft turned and without wings, already Emergency teams spraying the place with their hoses to avoid any fire and explosion.

In addition to the video for its social networks, Koukov also lent himself to tell the accident to the news chain CNNhighlighting that everything happened in seconds and that no previous indication had made them suspect the injured landing outcome. “We didn’t know something was wrong until we touched land,” he explained. “Suddenly we were sideways and then face down, hung as bats”.

After the initial impact because of what happened, Koukov was relieved and even joked on his Instagram account after having survived the accident with the rest of the passengers and crew. The air catastrophe lived in Washington is still very recent at the end of January, when an American Airlines plane collided in the air with a military helicopter, causing the death of 64 people, including a dozen professional skating.

The bad weather, key in the accident

A huge snowstorm had hit East of Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and icy temperatures could continue to feel in Toronto on Monday. The Canada Transportation Security Board (TSB) already investigates whether weather inclement and its incidence on the track or the plane are among the causes of the accident.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Ontario, Doug Ford, was “relieved that there are no victims after the incident in Toronto-Pearson.”