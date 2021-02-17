In the end, Sergio Berni had his reward: he both threatened to present an alternative list for the Justicialist Party elections scheduled for next March 20 that he got a place as a counselor on the payroll that nominates Alberto Fernández, aimed at becoming, for the first time, as president of the PJ.

The list, which you accessed Clarion hours after closing, it reflects, in addition to gender parity, the inclusion of all sectors that make up, with nuances, the Frente de Todos, with the exception of the Frente Renovador de Sergio Massa who stayed on the sidelines.

The Cámpora, the governors, the presidential environment and the official and unofficial unionism then took place in the presentation held at the edge of Monday morning at the headquarters on Matheu Street.

As this newspaper anticipated on Monday, the five vice presidents who accompany the President are divided between the nucleus that responds to Cristina Kirchner – who once again chose to dispense with her participation in the party – and the governors. Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez, from excellent link with La Cámpora, as first vice president; Axel Kicillof, second; Analía Rach Quiroga, vice-governor of Chaco, third; Juan Manzur, governor of Tucumán, close to the President, fourth, and Lucía Corpacci, deputy for Catamarca, fifth.

The positions of directors are distributed among the provincial leaders, “albertismo”, La Cámpora and syndicalism.

By CGT, Héctor Daer, Víctor Santa María -also closely linked to the President-, Antonio Caló and Ricardo Pignanelli. Among the alternate directors, Eduardo Berrozpe – linked to Sergio Palazzo, of La Bancaria -, Omar Plaini and José Luis Lingieri stand out. Among the main advisers is Pablo Moyano as a representative of Moyanism.

For The Campora, and linked to Cristina Kirchner, took place the Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro -key in the previous negotiations-, María Fernanda Raverta, Walter Vuoto, Agustín Rossi, Eduardo Valdés, María de los Ángeles Sacnun, Lucía Cámpora, María Luz Alonso -close collaborator of the vice president in the Senate-, Darío Martínez, Jorge Taiana, Claudio Martín Doñate and Berni, who had presented endorsements and reserved list number and color but that in the end he gave up presenting himself once he managed to slip his name.

Sergio Berni sneaked in as an adviser to the PJ after threatening to present a list. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

In the case of “albertism”In addition to Santiago Cafiero, who along with De Pedro headed the talks, Julio Vitobello, Guillermo Olivieri, part of the kidney closest to Olivos, were included.

Of the governors In addition to those mentioned, Alicia Kirchner, Omar Perotti, Sergio Ziliotto, Gustavo Bordet and Ricardo Quintela also signed up. Some of the main mayors from Greater Buenos Aires: Fernando Espinoza, Leonardo Nardini and Gustavo Menéndez.

The communal leaders of the Buenos Aires suburbs expect everyone for a fight that will begin to heat up in the coming weeks: that of the PJ of the province of Buenos Aires, reserved for Máximo Kirchner. A group of mayors, led by Fernando Gray, Menéndez and Juan Zabaleta, want to negotiate conditions and places. The previous of the assembly of lists for the legislative of this year.

This Friday, the PJ electoral board will have to define how the lists are made official. Alberto Rodríguez Saá, who presented a dissident roster along with leaders such as Milagro Sala, Alessandra Minnicelli, Julio De Vido and Gabriel Mariotto, is waiting that day to find out if he will be able to compete on March 20.

Most likely, according to high PJ sources, is that they reject it. And Alberto Fernández is headed only to preside over the party, a movement that aims to shore up his figure and unify the space on the eve of the electoral campaign.

The complete list

So was the PJ list