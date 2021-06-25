Deportivo Juvenil continues unstoppable. After winning the Division of Honor title for the fourth time in the club’s history, the group led by Óscar Gilsanz has been planted in the Champions Cup final after eliminating UD Las Palmas and hitting Real Madrid in the semifinals. On Sunday he faces Barcelona (12 noon) to raise the national title again 25 years later.

In addition to talent, against the Whites the team showed the capacity for suffering and great tactical rigor that are essential at the next level. This is how the pearls of the last generation of the Abegondo factory are called to give many joys to Depor in the not too distant future:

Hierarchy centrals and long-haul laterals

Besides the goalkeeper Brais, which has gone from less to more in this Champions Cup and was key against Las Palmas in the penalty shoot-out and against Madrid, Depor Juvenil presents a promising defensive line. Fito and Dani Barcia are two hierarchy centrals, with the ability to defend the area and also the space and his back, and also with good ball output. Barcia, who still has a year left as a youth, has already been in a first team call-up.

The wings are also important in Gilsanz’s scheme. Trilli’s versatility, who has also played central and occupies the lane both in defense and attack, and the presence of Guille Bueno. The latter has already played several games with Fabril and in the Champions Cup he has passed with a note two tough defensive exams with Canarian Moleiro and Madrid star Peter.

Brais Val, one of the pillars of Deportivo Juvenil

RFEF



The ‘veteran’ of Brais Val and the projection of Jairo

In the center of the field stands out the figure of Brais Val. He arrived last summer after going through the Celta and Valencia quarries to become the cornerstone of the team. The brain of a veteran in the body of a 19-year-old boy. With him putting order, the work of Mario group captain, and the projection Jairo, another of Abegondo’s diamonds. Already renewed until 2024, the midfielder has already participated with Fabril and there are many hopes on his left foot. He still has one more year as a junior.

Noel and Nájera for the goal, the cadet Mella to excite a hobby

Deportivo Juvenil has also shone in attack throughout the season, even though they had to bring out their defensive work against Madrid. Noel and Nájera put the goals. A striker who does everything, and everything well, and a playmaker who always finds the space between the lines and has the goal between eyebrows.

On the right the sobriety of Victor, good centering and with great deployment, and on the left … the jewel in the crown: David Mella. Still in cadet age (2005), the extreme international with the Spanish team He has been able to make a difference despite playing against opponents three years older than him. Fast, vertical and effortless. Like Jairo, too signed its renewal a few weeks ago until 2024 and right now he is the youth squad that awakens the most enthusiasm among the fans.

Peke, the great unknown

There are several more names that complete a group that between injuries and promotions to Fabril, Óscar Gilsanz has managed to manage perfectly. But among them stands out that of Yeremay Hernández, ‘Peke‘. The attacker has one of those talents that are not easy to find, at least for teams like Depor. And in Abegondo they are trying to mold it so that it crystallizes. This year has already had presence in the Fabril under the orders of Valerón, but its prominence in the Champions Cup is being less. His youth stage ends, and contract, and the blue and white club works on its continuity.