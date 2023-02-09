The Nintendo Direct They are not only presentations to learn about some of the projects the Japanese company is working on, but they have also become events that bring the entire community together to celebrate. While every group of friends has a favorite place to watch these streams, Everyone knows that Nintendo New York is where everyone gathers to celebrate.getting excited and, on some occasions, being disappointed in company, and yesterday’s Direct was no exception.

Thanks to a particular fan sharing a video, we now know how the community enjoyed yesterday’s Nintendo Direct from the Nintendo NY facility. Here we can see how everyone gets excited about the trailers of Pikmin 4, the arrival of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance to Switch Online and, of course, the new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom.

Regardless of the type of announcement, the idea of ​​seeing the Nintendo in the company of other fans of the company increases the general excitement considerably, and it is always interesting to see a fan of a certain series rejoice in a new installment, as happened with the reveal of the next Professor Layton title.

It must be a great experience to see a Nintendo Direct at Nintendo NY. Videos of fans getting excited are always interesting, and are capable of spreading the general excitement. Too bad we will have to wait several months before something like this happens again.

