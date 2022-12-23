Today, Friday, December 23, the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey was held at 12:30 p.m. in Las Rozas. We remember that the 32 teams will face a single match until the semifinal round arrives.
In this draw there will be 32 teams as we have mentioned before, the 28 teams that had qualified from the previous round and the four teams that play the Super Cup (Real Betis, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Valencia), which will play their first round in this competition.
As in previous rounds, the qualifiers will be played in a single game, with extra time and penalties if necessary. The match will always be played in the stadium of the lower category team, in the event that they share a category, the draw will dictate in which stadium it will be played.
Ibiza I. Pitusas – Real Betis
CP Cacereno – Real Madrid
InterCity – FC Barcelona
La Nucia – Valencia
Logrones – Real Sociedad
Eldense – Athletic
Pontevedra – Majorca
Gymnastic Tarragona – Osasuna
Linares Deportivo – Elche
Alaves – Real Valladolid
Levante – Getafe
Real Oviedo – Atletico Madrid
Cartagena – Villarreal
Real Sporting de Gijon – Rayo Vallecano
Spanish – Celtic
As we said, the qualifiers will be played in a single match on the field of the lowest category, or on the team whose ball came out first in the draw in the match between teams of the same category, and will be played on days 3, 4 and January 5, 2023. In the next few hours the Federation will confirm the times and exact date of each match.
