This morning the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2022/2023 was held at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. The 16 teams that entered the draw already know what their luck will be in the KO tournament.
Teams from three different categories participate in this round: 12 from the First Division, 3 from the Second Division and 1 from the First RFEF.
Villarreal, Espanyol, Valencia, Ceuta, Real Madrid, Levante, Sporting de Gijón, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Atlético de Madrid, Alavés, FC Barcelona, Real Betis, Athletic Club and Osasuna are the 16 teams that managed to qualify for these round of 16 of end.
The draw will be conditioned as the lower category teams will necessarily face a First Division; that is to say, Ceuta, a RFEF First team and the three Second Division teams, Alavés, Sporting and Levante, cannot face each other.
Ceuta – FC Barcelona
Levante – Atletico Madrid
Sporting Gijon – Valencia
Alaves – Seville
Real Betis – Osasuna
Villarreal – Real Madrid
Real Sociedad – Majorca
Athletic Club – Espanyol
The round of 16 qualifiers will be played on January 17, 18 and 19 and will continue to be a single match.
The draw, as in previous rounds, will be conditioned, so the teams from the lower categories will face off against teams from the First Division. The match will be played on the field of the lower category team, and in the case of playoffs between teams of the same category, it will be played on the field of the one whose ball came out first in the draw.
