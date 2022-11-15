Zapotlán del Rey, Jalisco.- A fatal overturn of a truck in which a family was traveling claimed the lives of a minor and two adults, in addition to injuring two other girls, on a highway in Jalisco.

The accident occurred shortly after noon, in the Municipality of Zapotlan del Reyon the highway that leads from Guadalajara to Moreliaat kilometer 450, in a town called the glen.

Given the seriousness of the mishap, the support of paramedics was necessary. Ocotlan, poncitlan and the municipality of Zapotlan del Reywho found a blue pick-up truck at the accident site, overturned on the side of the asphalt tape.

The vehicle presented the structure of the racks in the rear box completely destroyed, as well as impact marks on the front bumper and the chest, while around the truck, there were several bundles of clothing.

Upon reviewing the truck, they found three people dead, one of them approximately 10 years old, whose bodies were rescued by firefighters from the different corporations that arrived, who manipulated the vehicle with hydraulic equipment.

While another girl and an adult, presented several injuries, who were transferred to the Saint Vincent Hospitalin Ocotlanwhile the bodies were taken to the forensic facility.