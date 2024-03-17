This is how they would have found the two boyfriends in the car and the desperation of Enzo's father: he asked to see him one last time

At this time, all investigations into the heartbreaking story of the two are underway fiancés found lifeless inside their car, locked in the garage. The investigators are trying to reconstruct their last moments of life and above all how they died.

From what some local newspapers say, Enzo Nocerino and Vida Shahvalad on the evening of March 15th they went out together. Nobody knows what happened then, but it would have emerged that the two would have had an affair discussion and they went into the garage to make up.

The two boys, aged 24 and 20, were dating attending for some time. Unfortunately, however, they would have lost their lives suddenly, in the prime of their years. From what he wrote The Corriere della SeraEnzo and Vida would have been found in the car, again hugged. Unfortunately carbon monoxide has them first stunnedthen it would have made him lose consciousness and ultimately caused his death.

In the garage located in via Fosso del Lupo, in the northern outskirts of Naples, the police arrived and, as per practice, started all the investigations of the case. At first the hypothesis of an extreme gesture emerged, but this possibility is now less plausible. It is assumed that it was heartbreaking fatality.

Boyfriends found dead: the investigation of the case

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The first to make the terrible discovery was himself Pope by Enzo. The man, not seeing him return home and seeing that he wasn't answering his phone, went out to look for him in the garage. Already from outside he would have heard the engine of the car running. But when he entered he found them both lifeless.

He promptly alerted the health workers and then also tried to revive them alone. From what the local newspaper writes, however, The morningwhen the doctors were taking away his now lifeless son, the man allegedly said: “Show me, I want to hug my son one last time!”

Enzo Nocerino was an only child and was 24 years old. He worked as a web designer and also helped in the pizzeria where his father is a partner. Vida Shahvalad was 20 years old and of Iranian origins. She lived in the Caserta area, but was in Naples to study at university. Their heartbreaking demises have upset thousands of local people.