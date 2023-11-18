Truly heartbreaking news arrived late this morning, Saturday 18 November. Unfortunately after 7 days of research, in which everyone hoped to be able to hug again Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta, the officers found the young woman’s body.

Since the two have not returned home, their family members have reported disappeared and the searches began from here. Then day after day, new ones emerged details.

The police arrived near the tourist area of Piancavallo almost by chance. This is because thanks to the Targa System, they discovered the arrival of Filippo’s car in that area.

From here they started all the research. In the morning today, the divers started again patrol. However, just before noon the sad discovery.

They found the body of a woman inside a gully, between Lake Bargis and Piancavallo. Only a short time later they gave the he confirms that it was actually Giulia.

The conditions of Giulia Cecchettin and the discovery of Filippo Turetta’s car

From what emerged the girl was still wearing her glasses clothing with whom she left the house. However, no further information has emerged detailsalso because only investigations will provide concrete answers.

From what some local media reports, such as Tgcom24in a parking lot in the area, the officers they would also have found Filippo Turetta’s car. At the moment, however, this news has not yet found any confirmations by the police.

Giulia was only 22 years old and from the evening of Saturday 10 November she appeared to be disappearance, together with her ex-boyfriend. They had gone out together to look for the dress for graduation, but neither of them ever returned home.

Since their family members reported their disappearance, all the flights have left research, which went on for 7 long days. Unfortunately until sad epilogor the discovery of the body. Now the police are still on the trail of Filippo, who is currently under investigation for an attempted crime.