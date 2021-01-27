Tomorrow is the day marked on the calendar many Xbox Series X / S users and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as it’s the day The Medium arrives. What will be the first game to arrive exclusively on the new Xbox consoles, as well as PC, has become one of the first claims of 2021 for the Xbox community. Now that the analyzes are being published, we find ourselves with The first notes that The Medium, the Xbox Series X / S exclusive, is getting

As could be expected, especially due to the average score that is being obtained on the Metacritic website, the criticism is being quite mixed when it comes to rating Bloober Team’s game. We find notes that go from excellent, to some notes close to “pass and thank you.” It is always difficult to rate a game with a note that is accurate, and each one may have to make their own assessment in order to draw conclusions.

The Medium reveals its PC requirements

But the truth is that The Medium is one of the most anticipated games by the Xbox community, whether they are console or PC users. A game that addresses a narrative full of tension and that takes advantage of new hardware to show off the capabilities of a game that seeks to reinvent a genre. Switching between two dimensions is one of the most noteworthy aspects, for which the extraordinary capacity of these new hardware is displayed, more specifically the SSD and the transfer speed, to be able to take the player to an extraordinary parallel experience in two worlds very different.

In SomosXbox we have also published the analysis of The Medium, giving an outstanding note to the game of Bloober Team. Surely after reading this analysis many will be those who are waiting for tomorrow to be able to play it. There will be those who have reserved it, there will be those who make good use of Xbox Game Pass, both on consoles and on PC, to delve into this exciting story. Now that you know what time you can play it, the countdown to enjoy The Medium is reaching its last breath.

This is the first 18 minutes of The Medium on Xbox Series X

Now, unfortunately there will also be those who will not be able to use this game as it is exclusive to the new consoles. These are not coming in the amount that allows all interested to enjoy the game. Little by little some shops are being restocked, although you have to be very smart to get one.