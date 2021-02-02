Calibrating the fit of the shoes was always a difficult challenge. If the lacing was too tight, the instep suffered; if it was loose, it was unleashed every moment. To end this uncertainty, new alternatives appeared, such as velcro closures or the glove-like fit.

But this could all change, as Nike just introduced the GO FlyEase, the model that aspires to unleash a new era of sports footwear: no lacing, no adjustments, no hand touching or bending over required.

Like the sneakers young Marty McFly once wore in the Back to the Future saga, these creations are put on without hands and take off with a simple blow to the heel, since they are based on a system of hinges and templates.

At first glance they are somewhat flimsy and do not seem to have anything out of the ordinary: just the variety of colors and designs that the brand usually combines. But when I put my foot out, a hinge raises the template and when you put your foot back in, the hinge is lowered by the weight and the shoe is snug.

To get your foot out again, you have to hit a part of the heel to reopen the shoe. The secret is in himto lateral tension band that keeps the shoe open or closed.

So when the shoe is open has a curved appearance, like a cat that arches up at the back (the famous yoga posture). Only the toe and heel touch the ground. When closed, the shoe is completely flat and there is nothing to indicate that it has a different mechanics.

The Nike GO FlyEase will be available by invitation to select Nike members beginning February 15 and are expected to be available to the general public by the end of the year. The official price will be around $ 120 per pair.

Motorized shoes

In its innovation plan, Nike had already introduced a sophisticated slip-on shoe system. In 2019 it showed the revolutionary Nike Adapt BB, a basketball shoe that several NBA stars wore and that also did not have laces: they were adjusted with a button built into the shoes or via a smartphone.

Nike’s Adapt BB models were the first of their kind to be developed for professional athletes. According to the company, the self-adjusting system allows keep the shoe firmly at the foot of the basketball playerUnlike lace-up shoes, which can come undone or stay too tight during a match.

In turn, this technology was based on the HyperAdapt 1.0 model, introduced in 2016 and which served to create an expensive limited edition of the Air Mag sneaker from Back to the Future, auctioned at a base price of 8,200 dollars to raise funds for the Michael Fox Foundation against Parkinson’s disease.

When it finally hit the market, the Nike HyperAdapt was priced at 720 dollars, more accessible compared to the Air Mag, but above the cost of a traditional lace-up model.

