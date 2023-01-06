It was the early hours of the day, when the sun did not rise in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, when the wave of unstoppable violence spread to different parts of the capital. The culichis had barely joined their school, work, and recreational activities when reports of shootings, blockades, and vehicle fires began to circulate.

During the course of the morning, different exits and accesses to Culiacán were taken over by groups of armed men who stripped the population of their private vehicles, which were set on fire to block the main avenues. Pedro Infante boulevard was one of the most conflicted, near the Milenium Central, the hitmen intercepted passenger buses, which were allegedly beaten down by the units. These heavy trucks were also used during the blockades.

Later, federal authorities confirmed the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo. There it would be known, as some videos circulating on the internet speculated, specifically on social networks, that the operation would have started in the Jesús María union, belonging to the municipality of Culiacán.

Ovidio’s capture would have been the result of a surprise federal operation implemented at dawn on Thursday, January 5. The authorities confirmed that the arrest took place at 06:20 in the morning; Immediately afterwards, the violent events spread throughout Culiacán. Blockades, burning of vehicles, roads taken, confrontations, injured police and soldiers, and more.

Although at times there was calm, the situation did not improve. Authorities confirmed casualties in their corporations and institutions. The looting of supermarkets began, the dispossession of vehiclesarmed men circulating in different parts of the city, attacks on aircraft of the Mexican Air Force, among other events.

The burning of vehicles continued during the night of Culiacanazo 2.0

At nightfall, considering that in Culiacán it gets dark around 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the situation became somewhat uncertain. Uncertainty sheltered the population in the coldest way possible; The blockades continued and in the midst of the darkness, cars, urban trucks, trailers and more appeared, burning without any authority intervening.

The scenario was not so different from that black Thursday that occurred on October 17, 2019, the date on which the first culiacanazo occurred. The vehicles burned everywhere, while elements of the Fire Department confirmed that if the authorities did not guarantee their safety, they would not respond to calls for support to end the incident.

Among desolate streets some armed men could be seencivilians in search of food to spend the night and survive on Friday, with a high probability that many shops and dependencies will remain closed.

During the first culiacanazo, which occurred in 2019, it was the shopping centers and other businesses that gave shelter to the civilian population in order to stay safe, dozens of people spent the night inside these facilities. The contrast has been dark; In the middle of Culiacanazo 2.0, those same shops were looted and vandalized.

Cars set on fire in various parts of Culiacán after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán

The emotional landscape is the same; the culichis revive the sensations that they wanted to leave in oblivion: fear, anguish, anxiety, fear, and again, the deteriorating insomnia that does not allow even blinking.

Internet users have stated that they are aware of what the authorities say, as well as information on what transpires in security matters. Likewise, they remain awaiting the resumption or suspension of work on Friday, January 6.