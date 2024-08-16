The scams of WhatsApp are a huge problem that is constantly growing on this platform. While many of these cases can be avoided by ignoring strange messages, A tactic has recently been revealed that can completely steal your identity on this platform.

Recently, the process of a scam whose main objective is to steal your WhatsApp account, your data and your identity was revealed. In this way, Hackers impersonate a person, abuse their relationships and have access to all information that they have shared on this platform.

The way this works is not that complicated, as the scammer creates a WhatsApp group with several contacts and includes you in it. Here he assumes the identity of someone who he claims to know you, and starts a video call. To do this, he needs a code that will be sent to your account. However, this is a lie, since they are actually trying to set up your WhatsApp number on their mobile.

This action generates a code in your account that, if you give it to them, allows them to access it and block further logins. This prevents you from accessing the service, and the hacker obtains all your information.This is how these people assume your identity, steal your information, and can even do the same to your acquaintances.

At the moment, there is no clear solution to this problem, and while you can use Meta’s customer support to try to recover your account, this is not a guarantee. As always, The recommendation is not to provide information, and to be aware of any account that asks you for any data.regardless of whether they look like someone you know. In related topics, Meta’s artificial intelligence comes to WhatsApp. Similarly, this is the new WhatsApp update.

Via: Hypertextual