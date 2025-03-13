Clara Mollá Pagán Madrid 03/13/2025



Updated at 9:53 p.m.





When Melody stood with the bronze microphone of Benidorm Fest after becoming the next Eurovision 2025 representative he said it sharply: “We have a new version in mind to leave everyone with their mouths open,” he said excitedly next to his dancers. And the time to know the new proposal of Andalusian has arrived.

‘ESE DIVA’, the theme that Spain will lead to Basel, sounds different, with more gender changes, with more base rhythms and with new dancers. The choreography was an important part of the performance that led Melody to win Benidorm Fest because it allowed him to show his versatility on stage. Therefore, the artist has decided to have part of that cast as Marc Montojo and Iván Matías Urquiaga and new signings such as Álex Bullón and Ana Acosta, usual of television formats such as ‘Operation Triunfo’, ‘Your face sounds to me’ or ‘La Voz’ as well as Vicky Gómez, the great signing. «I hope you enjoy this new version of ‘ESE diva’. We have not left our essence or the elements that give us that root. What we have done is add a more intimate part because we all have that more personal side, that self, ”the artist acknowledged to some media such as ABC.

In the video clip, the singer starts leaving a car, as if from Céline Dion or Cher it was. Popate the spotlights, the flashes, the cameras, the fans. Thus Melody enters before the first measures begin to sound. The singer, between screams and euphoria, starts her song. And in seconds, his dancers come into action. “A brave, powerful diva,” Melody sings with force the hurricane to which he refers to his song and with a more current, more commercial and more catchy rhythm. In three minutes of song, the artist changes his look on several occasions, without losing the essence that the spectators could see at Benidorm Fest, but with more brightness and more art. The choreography changes, although its turn in the final air does not.

The song refers to the artist’s career on different occasions. “Since it was very small, before knowing how to walk, I went from the world, the rumbera, for me it was so normal,” says one of his stanzas. Thus, the singer modifies the topic to make it more self -referential. “The introduction is more intimate to enjoy intimacy and while still being oneself and without losing what marks us and what they love us so much,” he told the media.









Melody’s new proposal has been accompanied by some photos in which the artist refers to the great divas such as Céline Dion, Cher or Madonna. «I am super happy. They are special photos, I see myself powerful, with brightness, a brave. Powerful, but without stepping on anyone, ”he laughs in a video while preparing for one of the trials