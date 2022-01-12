After years of waiting, fans of horror movies will have the opportunity to see a new chapter in the series of scream tomorrow, January 13. But nevertheless, The criticisms of this delivery are already within the reach of users, and the reception is quite positive.

Nowadays, scream It has an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this when taking into account 39 reviews by experts. Most of the positive comments have pointed out that this installment manages to live the legacy of the series, and is a good combination of horror and comedy that has characterized Wes Craven’s work so much.

Here’s what CinemaBlend commented:

“Scream is a masterful horror filled with raw, intense terror, a laugh-out-loud comedy and mind-blowing twists and turns.”

For its part, Chicago Sun Time has mentioned that:

“The new one [película de] ‘Scream’ stabs and hits our memories of the original and creates some gory new twists of its own. “

Similarly, Variety liked this work by commenting:

“’Scream’ may be the first horror movie to turn fan service mockery into its own fan service. It’s fun? Mostly yes ”.

But nevertheless, not everyone was a fan of this tape, like the New York Post, who mentioned:

“For two hours, Five from Scream-o lumbering along with routine killings and few surprises, even when it makes foolish attempts to surprise us.”

This position is joined by The Hollywood Reporter, who commented that:

“Seriously, he indulges in self-referential intelligence, to the point of undermining the real fear factor.”

It remains to be seen how the general public will judge the new film of scream. Considering that The film will be released on January 13I mean, tomorrow, we won’t have to wait long for an answer. In related topics, here you can see the trailer for this film.

Editor’s Note:

Scream is one of the most important series in the horror genre. While the later films failed to live up to the legacy of the first, it seems that the new one is a good approach to Wes Craven’s vision, but it may not be for all fans.

Via: Rotten tomatoes