The Club World Cup seems like the perfect competition to experiment with regarding video arbitration. Already in 2017 it was the first time that it was included in a tournament and the result was surprisingly good, so much so that seven months later it was established in the World Cup played in Russia.
In this 2023 in Morocco they are trying to test an advance in the tool. The impact of this new form of VAR is not as exaggerated as the change that occurred in 2017, but it is important in terms of adding transparency to the referees’ decisions. In this new application, the referees will have to explain with a microphone their decisions based on VAR corrections.
In Al Ahly vs Auckland City, refereed by Na Ming, we experienced the first episode of this new way of using video arbitration. The Chinese referee reviewed a tackle by Mitchell, from Auckland City, who brought down his rival as the last man. The referee decided that said entry was worthy of a direct red, and that is how I explain it through his microphone.
This new live VAR was announced by Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, on his social networks: “This is a very important message for all football fans who want to see more clarity in refereeing decisions. Look closely at the FIFA Club World Cup and you will see a major change in how referees communicate VAR decisions,” Infantino said.
“For the first time the referees will speak directly to the fans in the stadium and to the viewers at home through their microphones explaining why a decision has been made. This shows that FIFA wants to improve the clarity of VAR and improve education. Let’s hope you like it!”
