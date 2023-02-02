GO LIVE!

The Chinese referee Ma Ning in the game Al-Alhy vs Auckland of the Club World Cup, explained the expulsion of Mitchel before a VAR call for Preventing an Manifest Scoring Opportunity. After reviewing the monitor, he returned and gave his decision in English, it took 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/uNIpbW6mOz

– joseborda (@joseborda1) February 1, 2023